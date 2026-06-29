MICHAEL Becomes the Highest-Grossing Biopic of All Time

Michael, the new biopic about Michael Jackson, has moonwalked all the way to the top of the charts. The hit film, which previously broke records as the highest-grossing musical biopic, is now the highest-grossing biopic, full stop. According to Variety, the movie has outgrossed Oppenheimer with $977 million worldwide at the box office.

Oppenheimer grossed $975 million during its box office run. The Christopher Nolan title was released in the summer of 2023 and, alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie, was part of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, which brought audiences to the theater to see both films on opening weekend.

Lionsgate's Michael has continued to be a theatrical mainstay in the weeks since its April release, even as it became available to watch at home. Friday, June 12, marked the movie's debut in Japan, bringing in a whole new audience.

The previous holder of the record for the highest-grossing musical biopic was 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, which centered on Queen's Freddie Mercury. That film, from 20th Century Fox, came in at $903.6 million worldwide.

Michael already broke the record for the biggest domestic opening for a musical biopic, beating out Straight Outta Compton, which drew $60.2 million during its opening in 2015. In comparison, Michael grossed $97.2 million domestically and $121.6 across foreign markets during its first weekend, for a total of $218.8 million worldwide.

The movie arrived on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning June 9, where it is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more. The physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD will hit shelves on July 14.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond his music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The movie highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career. A sequel is in development.

Jaafar Jackson stars in the titular role, alongside Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca, and John McClain.

Photo credit: Bruce Talamon/Lionsgate