COMMON & More Lead NYC’s Summer 2026 Top Cabaret Shows

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Summer is heating up, and so are NYC's concert and cabaret stages! These venues are small, and shows with the biggest names do tend to sell out, so we put together a list of some of the hottest artists playing this summer so you can get yours before they're gone.

Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in New York City for Summer 2026 at a variety of price points, including a free concert for Celebrate Brooklyn with rapper Common and other special guests.

July 1-3 and 23-25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, See the star of Taxi, Who’s the Boss, and countless other TV shows and movies bringing his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

KT Sullivan at The Laurie Beechman

July 13, August 18 & September 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Award-winning cabaret artist KT Sullivan returns to The Beechman with her signature warmth, elegance, and sly humor in I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore. This sparkling evening celebrates the timeless songs of Cy Coleman, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, Henry Mancini, Charles Strouse, and Lerner & Loewe, among others. Each performance features a special guest, adding a unique layer of charm and spontaneity: July 13: Eric Yves Garcia Aug 18: Bryon Sommers Sept 15: Melodie Wolford

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Marcus Russell Price Presents The Funniest Humans I Know Vol. 7 at Lincoln Center Plaza (UWS)

July 15 @ 6 pm

Info available here.

The photographer and film director Marcus Russell Price has the ability to capture a thousand laughs in a single picture. An accomplished cameraman for comedy specials by Nimesh Patel, Seaton Smith, and Gavin Matts, as well as a capturer of candid shots for Hollywood artists like Hannibal Buress, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, Judd Apatow, Bill Burr and Sam Jay, Price's keen eye snaps the split second moments before and after a joke lands with laser precision. His personal relationships with luminaries such as Pete Davidson, Aziz Ansari, and Ronny Chieng have opened doors for him to craft uniquely casual portraits of performers. Price curates his own superb stand-up series, featuring some of the greatest unsung comedians in the world... and a few of the biggest ones too! Get ready for an unforgettable evening of wit and wisdom from renowned favorites and rising stars brought to you by the insider's insider of comedy.

First-come first-served. Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round. See the website for accessibility information including for those who would have difficulty standing in line.

July 15-18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Linda Eder at 54 Below

July 21 & 29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Tickets: Tickets start at $74.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

July 30-31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

S’WONDERFUL… is just that! Christine Andreas reflects on 2,000 plus years (well, a small portion of them) as she performs an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more!

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

August 12-15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Entertainment and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below for his annual summer residency with his incredible jazz band, performing music from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, leaving the audience with a cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea; The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

August 18-22 & 25-29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway legends and longtime friends Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp reunite for a new powerful and personal concert that takes audiences on a journey through the music that has shaped their lives and careers. In Resonance is an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and musical theater—featuring iconic songs that have inspired them, influenced their artistry, and deeply resonated with their shared history. From soul-stirring anthems of the stage to classic rock ballads and contemporary hits, Adam and Anthony bring their unmistakable voices, raw emotion, and enduring chemistry to a setlist that honors the music that made them who they are. With heartfelt storytelling, unexpected covers, and signature songs from their own Broadway journeys—including a nod to RENT, the show that changed everything—In Resonance is a celebration of friendship, music, and the transformative power of song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The January run of this sold out, so snag your tickets to this one early



August 28 @ 7 pm Common and Special Guests To Honor the Social Justice Legacy of Harry Belafonte at Prospect ParkAugust 28 @ 7 pm

Information available here.

The Action Lab’s Harry Belafonte Fellowship brings one of hip-hop’s most enduring civic voices to the Bandshell. Common’s prolific discography spans the ‘90s to the present day. Between releasing albums and authoring books, he has received an Oscar, a Grammy, and an Emmy for his creative work, all the while working tirelessly as an activist dedicated to social justice. Join us for an event that is as much a cultural moment as a concert.

Free. Entry is first come, first served.