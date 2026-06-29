INGLORIOUS BASTERDS and More to Screen as Part of Teicholz Film Series at Goldrich Cultural Center

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The Goldrich Cultural Center will present the Teicholz Film Series, a selection of five curated and award-winning films. The series will feature screenings at The Goldrich's new Gonda Auditorium at the S. Mark Taper Foundation Theater, followed by panel discussions moderated by award-winning journalist and producer Tom Teicholz.

• “Inglorious Basterds” (2009) will screen Thursday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. A black comedy directed and written by Quentin Tarantino, the film features an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz (in his Oscar-winning performance), Michael Fassbender, and Diane Kruger.

Inglourious Basterds tells an alternate-history story of two converging plots to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership at a Paris cinema—one through a British operation carried out largely by a team of Jewish American soldiers and another by French Jewish cinema proprietor Shosanna Dreyfus, who seeks to avenge her murdered family. The film was both a critical and box office success, appearing on multiple top-10 lists and winning a BAFTA Award, an Academy Award, and a SAG Award.

Following the screening, producer Lawrence Bender will be in conversation with Teicholz and Chief Impact Officer Jordanna Gessler-Kider.

• “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970) will screen Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. The Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film and an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay, the film was directed by legendary filmmaker Vittorio De Sica.

The Garden of the Finzi-Continis tells the story of the aristocratic Finzi-Contini family of Ferrara during the persecution of Jews in 1930s Italy. Starring Dominique Sanda and Helmut Berger, the film also won the prestigious Golden Bear, the highest honor at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Following the screening, Boston University's Nancy Harrowitz, Professor of Italian and Chair of the Department of Romance Studies, will join Teicholz for a panel discussion.

• “Schindler's List” (1993), directed by Steven Spielberg, will screen Thursday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. Winner of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, Schindler's List was acclaimed by both critics and audiences.

Based on the historical novel Schindler's Ark, the film follows German industrialist Oskar Schindler, portrayed by Liam Neeson, who saved more than 1,000 mostly Polish Jewish refugees during the Holocaust by employing them in his factories throughout World War II.

• “The Diary of Anne Frank” (1959) will screen Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name—which was itself adapted from the posthumously published diary of Anne Frank, the young German Jewish girl who lived in hiding with her family in Amsterdam during World War II—the film was directed by Academy Award winner George Stevens.

A panel discussion will follow the screening.

• “Defiance” (2008) will screen Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Starring Liev Schreiber, Daniel Craig, and Jamie Bell, Defiance tells the true story of three brothers in Belarus who escape into the forest during World War II, where they fight to avenge the deaths of their loved ones, resist the Nazis, and save fellow refugees.

A panel discussion will follow the screening. Those who attend can tour the entire Goldrich campus prior to the screenings. The Goldrich Cultural Center opens to the general public in August.

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