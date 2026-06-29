Disney's TARZAN is Now Playing at Stage Theater Neue Flora

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Disney's Tarzan will continue its Hamburg run at Stage Theater Neue Flora through October 2026, extending the long-running production that transforms the venue into a 360-degree jungle environment featuring aerial choreography, immersive staging and music by Phil Collins. The musical is part of Stage Entertainment’s “Musical Sommer” season in Hamburg.

The production follows the story of Tarzan and Jane, focusing on Tarzan’s struggle between two worlds as he searches for identity and love after being raised by gorillas in the jungle. The show’s narrative centers on his emotional conflict between loyalty to his adoptive family and his growing connection to the human world, with the production emphasizing high-intensity aerial movement and ensemble-driven staging.

The Hamburg staging features a rotating cast across its final months. Alexander Klaws is scheduled for additional performances in September and October 2026 before concluding his run as Tarzan. Special guest appearances also include actor Richy Müller in the role of Clayton for select performances between May and August 2026, marking a limited engagement within the broader season.

The production has been updated with a revised staging concept, including new scenic design, updated choreography and enhanced flight sequences designed to increase immersion. The creative team has emphasized a more fluid narrative structure while retaining Phil Collins’ original score, which includes songs such as “Dir gehört mein Herz” and “Zwei Welten.”

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