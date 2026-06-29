Raven Symoné and Miranda Maday Launch New Series with World of Wonder

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Raven Symoné and their wife, Miranda Maday, are partnering on a new creative collaboration for WOW Presents Plus. The streamer from Emmy-winning production company World of Wonder has greenlit a brand-new original series, developed with and starring the couple. The new series aims to bring a lesbian perspective to the platform's programming.

To kick off this partnership, Symoné and Maday will take the reins of WOW Presents Plus for an exclusive, week-long programming takeover. Beginning June 29th, the streamer is dropping the couple into the host chair across a curated slate of some of their biggest hit original series, introducing their audiences to the pair’s infectious chemistry and unfiltered banter. These standalone episodes will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus and the WOW Presents YouTube channel.

“Strap in - the lesbians are taking over! As longtime fans of World of Wonder, we are thrilled to collaborate with WOW Presents Plus," said Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday. "Lesbian visibility in media is vital, and being able to bring our authentic selves and our love to these incredible shows is such a fun way to celebrate our community.”

The WOW Presents Plus series takeovers include Couple$ for Ca$h, where Symoné and Maday go head-to-head in a battle to prove who knows their wife best, and a special episode of Binge Queens featuring the duo spilling behind-the-scenes tea on Raven’s memorable cameo in Stop! That! Train! They will also put their trivia skills to THE TEST during a lesbian history edition of Wait, What?, as well as host a very special episode of Fashion Photo Ruview, where the couple will officially "toot or boot" the looks worn by perennial hosts Raja and Raven as they judge the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 11.

WOW Presents Plus is home to one of the biggest franchises in the world with all international versions of Drag Race (currently spanning across the US, Spain, France, Canada, UK, Down Under, Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and more). It also features fresh weekly shows from established and emerging talent, acclaimed documentaries, award-winning specials, cult-classic licensed content, and more including titles like documentary Dear Viv, UNHhhh with Trixie & Katya, Fashion Photo RuView, Pangina Heals’ Tongue Thai'd, Painted with Raven, and most recently, reality docuseries on Alan Cumming’s East Village bar, Club Cumming.

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