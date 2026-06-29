Video: John Sugar Connects with Charlotte in SUGAR Season 2 Episode 3 Clip

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John Sugar is connecting with the mysterious Charlotte in the second season of Sugar. In a new clip from the upcoming third episode, the titular detective attempts to understand his new friend, who is played by Broadway alum Laura Donnelly. Watch the clip and check out our interview with Donnelly about her character.

In the new episode, Danny gets a lead on Ji. Meanwhile, back at the Del, Sugar finds himself with a new admirer. Titled “Watch Face," Episode 203 will debut on Friday, July 3.

A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 follows John Sugar as he returns to the City of Angels and takes on a new missing persons case: tracking down Ji Moon, the troubled brother of local boxer Danny, played by Broadway's Jin Ha.

In addition to Farrell, Ha and Donnelly, the second season of Sugar introduces a brand new cast, including Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham. The first two episodes of the new season are now streaming on Apple.

Season two of “Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple