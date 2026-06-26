Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Drops Official Trailer





The official trailer is here for “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”, alongside a look at the film’s poster and a special recording of “Mad-Wicked Wonderland.” The highly anticipated next chapter of the “Descendants” franchise premieres Thursday, July 16, on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe. But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Also available is the latest single from the movie’s soundtrack, “Mad-Wicked Wonderland,” a new villain anthem. The track follows the release of “Perfect Princess,” which generated more than 12.36M impressions across owned social platforms during its first 5 days. Featuring more new original songs than ever before, the “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” Original Soundtrack will be available on July 17 via Walt Disney Records and is available now for pre-save here.

Reprising their roles in “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat).

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey & Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

There will also be a line of new products inspired by Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, including dolls from Mattel, costumes, apparel and books, coming soon.

Since the premiere of Descendants in 2015, the franchise has become a massive hit, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year, amassing nearly 1 billion hours of viewing across linear and streaming in the US. In 2024, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6–11.

Previous “Descendants” films and "The Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special” are now streaming on Disney+ and can be found in the “Descendants” Collection.

The “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” returns to North America in fall 2026, featuring stars from the Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. The tour will visit 49 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Tickets are on sale now at www.WorldsCollideTour.com. The tour will continue in 2027 with 11 shows across the U.K. and Europe. Tickets are available now at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com.

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