TICK, TICK…BOOM! to Open Weathervane Theatre's 61st Season

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Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present Jonathan Larson's rock musical TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Before there was RENT… there was TICK, TICK…BOOM!, Jonathan Larson's explosive musical. Recently reintroduced to a global audience through the acclaimed Netflix film adaptation starring Andrew Garfield, this semi-autobiographical story follows a promising theatre composer named Jon on the brink of turning 30, navigating love, friendship, and the pressure to create something great before time runs out. Featuring an intimate setting and a memorable score, this production showcases hits including “30/90,” “Johnny Can't Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.”

Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini will direct and choreograph the production. TICK, TICK…BOOM! is not the only Jonathan Larson show Weathervane is presenting this season. Paulini continues:

Leading the cast is Jacob A. Butler as Jonathan, who returns to the Weathervane for his third season. Previous Weathervane credits include BEAUTIFUL (Barry Mann), ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS (Charlie “the Duck” Clench), and THE PRODUCERS (Production Tenor). Jorge Donoso (Lincoln Center's THE WEDDING) and Jewell Noel (BOOK OF MORMON National Tour) complete the cast as Michael and Susan.

In addition to Paulini's direction and choreography, TICK, TICK…BOOM! Features music direction by Noah Huseman. It also includes design by Cass Burgess (properties), Chris Payne (lighting), Alexander Pikiben (sound), AP Pikiben (costume), and Rien Schlecht (set). Additional creative team: Reed Davis (production stage manager), Sam Powers, Rien Schlecht, Hannah Showalter, Aasrith Veerapaneni (assistant stage management), Samuel Molho (technical director), Christa LeBlanc (scenic charge), and Jeremy Baldauf and AP Pikiben (production management).

Harry Burns, Noah Huseman, Jessie Lanham (drums), and Ben Natti (guitar) make up the band of TICK, TICK…BOOM!, under the direction of Huseman.

Performing in alternating repertory, TICK, TICK…BOOM! opens June 30 and runs in alternating repertory through August 1, 2026. Special events for TICK, TICK…BOOM! include an opening-night champagne reception on June 30th, where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and creative team at this intimate, ticketed event.

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