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Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest

The immersive one-day event kicked off with panels for Off Campus, Elle, and more.

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Prime Video’s first-ever Obsessed Fest was held on. June 27, spotlighting fan-favorite current and upcoming YA movies and series from the streamer. In addition to the in-person experience, Prime Video livestreamed the event exclusively on TikTok. Take a look at photos below.

Held in Los Angeles, the immersive one-day event kicked off with panels from titles including The Love Hypothesis, Off Campus, Every Year After, Elle, The Devil's Mouth, Maxton Hall, Your Fault: London, Drawn Together, The Last Sunrise and Red, White & Royal Blue.

Among those in attendance were Maia Reficco, Lili Reinhart, Antonio Cipriano, Lexi Minetree, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Stephen Kalyn, Josh Heuston, Louisa Levy Gavin Casalegno, Owen Thiele, Lana Condor, Damian Hardung, and many more. Mega star Jennifer Lopez surprised audiences with a performance of her new single Everything’s Fine, along with her 2011 hit On THE FLOOR which had a new viral resurgence from Off Campus.

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Michael Bradway

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Wally Baram

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Matt Cornett

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Lexi Minetree

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Maia Reficco

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Tom Bateman

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Tommi Rose

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Lili Reinhart

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Matthew Broome

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Benito Skinner

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Ester Expósito

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Josh Heuston

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Jalen Thomas Brooks

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Beth Barone

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Antonio Cipriano

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Lana Condor

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Carley Fortune

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Amy B. Harris

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Anna Todd

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Kathryn Newton

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Gavin Casalegno

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Wally Baram, Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone and Owen Thiele

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Asha Banks

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Amy B. Harris and Carley Fortune

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Owen Thiele

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Lana Condor, Kathryn Newton, Gavin Casalegno and Tommi Rose

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Casey McQuiston

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Fernando Lindez

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Asha Banks, Mercedes Ron and Matthew Broome

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl, Eliza Enman-McDaniel and Kylie Miller

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Mika Abdalla

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Stephen Kalyn, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Louisa Levy, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Ella Bright

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Louisa Levy

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Belmont Cameli and Stephen Kalyn

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Michael Bradway, Matt Cornett, Matthew Broome, Damian Hardung and Brad Martin

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Stephen Kalyn

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Belmont Cameli

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Louisa Levy

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Jessica Radloff, Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Jessica Radloff, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Jessica Radloff, Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Kylie Miller, Jordan Miller and Leandra Earl

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest Image


Jennifer Lopez





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