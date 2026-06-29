Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest

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Prime Video’s first-ever Obsessed Fest was held on. June 27, spotlighting fan-favorite current and upcoming YA movies and series from the streamer. In addition to the in-person experience, Prime Video livestreamed the event exclusively on TikTok. Take a look at photos below.

Held in Los Angeles, the immersive one-day event kicked off with panels from titles including The Love Hypothesis, Off Campus, Every Year After, Elle, The Devil's Mouth, Maxton Hall, Your Fault: London, Drawn Together, The Last Sunrise and Red, White & Royal Blue.

Among those in attendance were Maia Reficco, Lili Reinhart, Antonio Cipriano, Lexi Minetree, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Stephen Kalyn, Josh Heuston, Louisa Levy Gavin Casalegno, Owen Thiele, Lana Condor, Damian Hardung, and many more. Mega star Jennifer Lopez surprised audiences with a performance of her new single Everything’s Fine, along with her 2011 hit On THE FLOOR which had a new viral resurgence from Off Campus.

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon

Michael Bradway

Wally Baram

Matt Cornett

Lexi Minetree

Maia Reficco

Tom Bateman

Tommi Rose

Lili Reinhart

Matthew Broome

Benito Skinner

Ester Expósito

Josh Heuston

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Beth Barone

Antonio Cipriano

Lana Condor

Carley Fortune

Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez

Amy B. Harris

Anna Todd

Kathryn Newton

Gavin Casalegno

Wally Baram, Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone and Owen Thiele

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman

Asha Banks

Amy B. Harris and Carley Fortune

Owen Thiele

Lana Condor, Kathryn Newton, Gavin Casalegno and Tommi Rose

Casey McQuiston

Fernando Lindez

Asha Banks, Mercedes Ron and Matthew Broome

Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl, Eliza Enman-McDaniel and Kylie Miller

Mika Abdalla

Stephen Kalyn, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Louisa Levy, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Ella Bright

Louisa Levy

Belmont Cameli and Stephen Kalyn

Michael Bradway, Matt Cornett, Matthew Broome, Damian Hardung and Brad Martin

Stephen Kalyn

Belmont Cameli

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli

Louisa Levy

Jessica Radloff, Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Jessica Radloff, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli

Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Jessica Radloff, Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston

Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Kylie Miller, Jordan Miller and Leandra Earl

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

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