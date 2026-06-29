Photos: Maia Reficco, Antonio Cipriano & More at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest
The immersive one-day event kicked off with panels for Off Campus, Elle, and more.
Prime Video’s first-ever Obsessed Fest was held on. June 27, spotlighting fan-favorite current and upcoming YA movies and series from the streamer. In addition to the in-person experience, Prime Video livestreamed the event exclusively on TikTok. Take a look at photos below.
Held in Los Angeles, the immersive one-day event kicked off with panels from titles including The Love Hypothesis, Off Campus, Every Year After, Elle, The Devil's Mouth, Maxton Hall, Your Fault: London, Drawn Together, The Last Sunrise and Red, White & Royal Blue.
Among those in attendance were Maia Reficco, Lili Reinhart, Antonio Cipriano, Lexi Minetree, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Stephen Kalyn, Josh Heuston, Louisa Levy Gavin Casalegno, Owen Thiele, Lana Condor, Damian Hardung, and many more. Mega star Jennifer Lopez surprised audiences with a performance of her new single Everything’s Fine, along with her 2011 hit On THE FLOOR which had a new viral resurgence from Off Campus.
Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon
Michael Bradway
Wally Baram
Matt Cornett
Lexi Minetree
Maia Reficco
Tom Bateman
Tommi Rose
Lili Reinhart
Matthew Broome
Benito Skinner
Ester Expósito
Josh Heuston
Jalen Thomas Brooks
Beth Barone
Antonio Cipriano
Lana Condor
Carley Fortune
Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez
Amy B. Harris
Anna Todd
Kathryn Newton
Gavin Casalegno
Wally Baram, Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone and Owen Thiele
Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman
Asha Banks
Amy B. Harris and Carley Fortune
Owen Thiele
Lana Condor, Kathryn Newton, Gavin Casalegno and Tommi Rose
Casey McQuiston
Fernando Lindez
Asha Banks, Mercedes Ron and Matthew Broome
Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl, Eliza Enman-McDaniel and Kylie Miller
Mika Abdalla
Stephen Kalyn, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Louisa Levy, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston
Ella Bright
Louisa Levy
Belmont Cameli and Stephen Kalyn
Michael Bradway, Matt Cornett, Matthew Broome, Damian Hardung and Brad Martin
Stephen Kalyn
Belmont Cameli
Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli
Louisa Levy
Jessica Radloff, Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston
Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Jessica Radloff, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston
Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli
Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston
Jessica Radloff, Louisa Levy, Antonio Cipriano, Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston
Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Kylie Miller, Jordan Miller and Leandra Earl
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez