Interview: Jan Ployshompoo Supasap & JingJing Yu Reflect on ENEMIES WITH BENEFITS

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As Thai Girls’ Love (GL) series continue to reach audiences around the world, established actresses Jan Ployshompoo Supasap and Prariyapit “JingJing” Yu are introducing viewers to Lal and Wine, the leading couple in GMMTV’s Enemies with Benefits.

Although Jan and JingJing entered the entertainment industry through different paths, Enemies with Benefits marks another chapter in their growing on-screen partnership. Following their previous collaboration in MuTeLuv: Hello, Is This Luck?, the two star together in Enemies with Benefits, a romantic comedy centred around workplace rivals who unexpectedly find themselves hiding a secret relationship.

Known professionally as Jan, Ployshompoo Supasap first entered the entertainment industry in 2014 after winning a nationwide talent search organized by the beverage brand B-ing. The competition gave participants the opportunity to appear in a commercial alongside Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon, helping launch Jan’s career before she later signed with Thai entertainment company GMMTV.

Since signing with GMMTV, Jan has become one of the company's familiar faces through projects spanning multiple genres. Many viewers first came to know her through her role as Praepailin in SOTUS, while later performances in series such as Who Are You, P.S. I Hate You, Cherry Magic, and Hide & Sis further showcased her versatility as an actress. Her portrayal of Tida in Who Are You earned recognition at the Zoom Dara Awards. Outside of acting, Jan also pursued music as a member of the girl group SIZZY under RISER Music.

Jan Ployshompoo Supasap as Lal. Credit: GMMTV.

JingJing Yu's journey into the entertainment industry began after winning the Thai Supermodel Contest in 2012. The Thai actress, model, and singer later became the first foreign model signed under South Korean agency ESteem Entertainment, leading to opportunities at Seoul Fashion Week and within the Korean fashion industry.

Acting soon became another important chapter in her career. JingJing received critical acclaim for her performance in the 2018 film App War, earning the Kom Chad Luek Award for Best Actress. After joining GMMTV in 2024, she appeared in projects including Hide & Sis and Enigma Black Stage while continuing to establish herself within the company.

Jan and JingJing first crossed paths through GMMTV. After appearing together in Hide & Sis, the two reunited in MuTeLuv: Hello, Is This Luck? before taking on their first leading roles opposite one another in Enemies with Benefits. More recently, the two, known collectively to fans as “JanJingJing,” also appeared in GMMTV's 2026 Blush Blossom Fan Fest, performing both as a duo and alongside fellow actresses from the company's Girls' Love lineup.

JingJing Yu as Wine. Credit: GMMTV.

Directed by Tawan Charuchinda and Arisa Wawwanjit and produced by GMMTV in collaboration with Snap25, Enemies with Benefits is adapted from the novel by Snow Leopard and exists within the same universe as Whale Store xoxo. The series follows Lal, the head of sales portrayed by Jan, and Wine, the head of accounting played by JingJing. Despite appearing to be workplace rivals, an unexpected friends-with-benefits arrangement gradually develops into something deeper as the two attempt to keep their relationship hidden from their colleagues. Jan and JingJing's collaboration also extends beyond acting, with both actresses contributing to the soundtrack, including the theme song, "Don't Wanna, but I Do."

On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I spoke with Jan and JingJing about the themes at the heart of Enemies with Benefits, the lessons they learned from Lal and Wine, and the partnership they have built together through the series.

One of the qualities viewers have embraced most about Enemies with Benefits is the way Lal and Wine navigate conflict. Rather than relying on misunderstandings or prolonged arguments, the series presents two women who communicate openly and respect one another’s boundaries, even during emotionally difficult moments. For JingJing, that maturity is one of the biggest reasons audiences have connected so strongly with the relationship.

“I feel that viewers love the relationship between Lal and Wine because it is the kind of relationship everyone wishes existed in real life,” she said. “When there is a problem, they resolve it directly, talk it out, and it ends there. There is no silent treatment, no sulking, no pettiness.”

According to JingJing, Lal and Wine approach problems with openness and understanding, creating the kind of healthy dynamic many people hope to find in their own romantic lives.

Jan shared a similar perspective, believing that despite the pair’s friends-with-benefits arrangement, the emotions between Lal and Wine remain relatable. She feels audiences recognize parts of themselves within the relationship, whether it is the excitement of falling for someone or the desire to care for another person sincerely. “Lal and Wine’s relationship is one many people will recognize from their own lives,” Jan explained. “Even as a friends-with-benefits situation, this is how you would want things to be.”

She continued, “There is something so healthy about the way they interact. That health makes every scene feel sweet. People connect because they see themselves in it, the way you act around someone you love, or someone you like. It makes you root for the relationship.”

That sense of maturity extends beyond the story itself. Both actresses found themselves portraying women whose ages and life experiences closely mirror their own, allowing them to approach Lal and Wine from a place of personal understanding.

Credit: GMMTV.

For Jan, playing Lal felt particularly natural because the character’s stage in life closely reflects her own. At 31, she believes love looks very different from how it does when people are younger. “Lal is very close to my own age,” she said. “So, I genuinely understand love at this stage of life. It is different from when you are young, with all the testing and the secret feelings. At this age, there is more certainty, more confidence. If you like someone, you want them to know.” According to Jan, that shared perspective made it easier to understand Lal’s sincerity and the way she approaches relationships with a greater sense of intention and commitment.

JingJing agreed, explaining that life experience played a major role in her understanding of Wine. She admitted that if she had taken on the role several years earlier, she does not think she would have been able to portray the character with the same level of maturity. “It comes down to lived experience,” she explained. “If I had taken on this role at 25 or 26, I do not think I could have played it with this level of maturity.”

Spending so much time with Lal and Wine also left both actresses reflecting on their own lives. For Jan, one of the biggest lessons she took away from the series was the importance of communication.

“The thing that stands out most is communication,” she said. “In any relationship, romantic, sibling, friendship, or family, being direct about what you like and do not like makes everything so much healthier.”

As people grow older, Jan believes many realize that time is too valuable to leave important feelings unspoken. “When we are young, we might be afraid to speak up,” she continued. “But as we grow, we realize time is not unlimited. Just say it. Adjust right there. You get to happiness faster.”

Credit: GMMTV.

For JingJing, Wine’s journey taught her something slightly different. She came away with a greater appreciation for letting go of pride and allowing herself to follow her feelings rather than overthinking every situation.

“You do not need ego, you do not need pride,” she said. “Some things you can simply let your heart lead.”

She also reflected on the importance of trust and finding people who make you feel safe. In her eyes, Wine spent much of her life protecting herself behind emotional walls until Lal entered her world.

“Trust comes when you find the right relationship and the right safe space,” she said.

Although Lal often appears confident and playful, Jan revealed that the more vulnerable moments proved far more challenging to portray. For her, confidence was straightforward because Lal knows what she wants and is not afraid to pursue it. The difficult scenes came when that certainty began to break down and self-doubt started to appear.

"The harder part is playing the vulnerable moments, when the confidence starts to crack," Jan said.

According to Jan, Lal's insecurities emerge when she does not receive the response she expected from the person she cares about. Those moments required more emotional work because they forced her to explore why seemingly small reactions affected Lal so deeply.

Credit: GMMTV.

Despite Lal's bold personality, Jan believes viewers sometimes misunderstand the character. While some people see Lal as overly forward, she explained that she always approached the role with the idea that Lal was fundamentally respectful and considerate of Wine's boundaries.

"People often say Lal is too forward, too pushy," she said. "But when I designed and played her, she was always playful, teasing, provoking, yes, but fundamentally she always waited for Wine to open the door first."

Jan explained that even during the series' more intimate moments, Lal only moved forward when Wine was comfortable. In her eyes, Lal's teasing nature never came from a place of pressure, but rather from affection and respect.

"In every scene, she would test the waters gently, and only if Wine responded would she continue," Jan continued. "That is the Lal I built from my homework, someone who is respectful, gentle, and who treats everyone with consideration."

For Jan, that philosophy became one of the foundations of the character. Even in the series' most intimate scenes, she always viewed Lal as someone who respected Wine's boundaries and only moved forward when the feelings were mutual.

Wine presented a different challenge for JingJing. Early in the process, both the director and her acting coach were concerned about finding the right balance between Wine’s intimidating exterior and her softer side. She wanted viewers to understand the character without losing the pride and emotional walls that define her.

To help track Wine’s growth, JingJing created detailed notes for each episode, measuring what the character felt internally versus what she allowed herself to show externally. As the series progressed, she slowly adjusted those emotional layers so viewers could gradually witness Wine’s guarded personality give way to happiness.

By the halfway point in the series, JingJing believes audiences have already begun to notice that Wine is holding something back. However, she hopes viewers continue following Wine's journey before making assumptions about the character.

“Everything about Wine will become clear by the end,” she said. “The story becomes more intense from here.”

Credit: GMMTV.

Beyond their characters, both actresses also spoke warmly about each other as scene partners. Having now worked together across multiple projects, each expressed admiration for qualities they witnessed firsthand throughout filming.

For Jan, the biggest surprise came from seeing just how deeply JingJing invested herself in the role. Although she already knew her co-star was hardworking, she admitted she had not anticipated the level of dedication JingJing would bring to every aspect of the production.

“You could sense that she would get stressed if she felt something was not coming out right, or if she felt she could not do it,” Jan said. “She genuinely cared so deeply about every single thing being good.”

JingJing, meanwhile, found herself repeatedly impressed by Jan’s consistency during emotionally demanding scenes. She explained that maintaining the same level of intensity across multiple takes is something she personally finds difficult, making Jan’s ability to deliver the same emotions over and over particularly remarkable in her eyes.

“Even if we filmed the same scene ten times, she would cry with the same emotion and deliver the same energy and support in every single take,” JingJing said. “She is a truly strong woman, and I have the greatest admiration for her. She is incredibly talented.”

When asked which seemingly small moments from the series held the most personal significance, both actresses pointed to scenes that captured the care and thoughtfulness between Lal and Wine.

Jan pointed to a moment in Episode 2 when Wine gives Lal snacks while informing her that she has passed her probation. Although Lal responds with an excited celebration, what stayed with Jan was Wine’s reaction. As Lal happily dances around, Wine quietly watches with a hidden smile she tries to suppress.

“It is such a gentle, tiny reveal that she cares,” Jan explained. “She would not admit it, but that hidden smile says everything.”

Credit: GMMTV.

For JingJing, one of the most meaningful scenes comes much earlier in the series. In Episode 1, Wine prepares to tell Lal that she is ready to explore a friends-with-benefits relationship. However, noticing that Wine has been drinking, Lal stops the conversation and chooses not to let her answer at that moment. For JingJing, Lal's decision to wait until Wine was sober enough to give a clear answer demonstrated a level of patience and respect that made the scene especially meaningful. That small act of patience and respect became one of the most memorable moments in the entire story.

“It is such a small, quiet moment of consideration,” she said. “No taking advantage, just genuine respect.”

Not surprisingly, both actresses found themselves drawn most to the scenes that revealed Lal and Wine’s feelings through subtle actions rather than dramatic declarations.

Music also became another way for both actresses to connect with their characters. Since each received a solo song written specifically for Lal and Wine, Jan and JingJing found pieces of themselves reflected in the lyrics.

For Jan, her solo song, “It’s All My Fault,” captures Lal’s tendency to blame herself whenever things go wrong. The lyric that resonated with her the most was, “It’s my own fault for even trying,” a line she believes perfectly represents Lal’s habit of carrying responsibility for everything around her.

JingJing found a similar connection in Wine’s solo song, “Afraid.” The lyrics that stood out most to her were, “The reason I still hesitate is not because of you, the fault is my own.” In her eyes, the line reflects how much of Wine’s hesitation comes not from Lal, but from the emotional wounds she carries from her past.

Credit: GMMTV.

When asked what they believe they will remember most about Enemies with Benefits years from now, both actresses arrived at very different but equally meaningful answers.

For JingJing, the memory immediately brings her back to the audition scene that ultimately earned the pair their roles. The scene, which later appeared in Episode 1 and went viral after being featured in the series’ trailer during the GMMTV showcase, remains inseparable from her memories of the project.

In the scene, Wine has been drinking and slowly begins to lean toward Lal, allowing herself to become vulnerable in a way she normally would not. For JingJing, that moment was not only a part of the finished series, but also the very scene she and Jan performed during their audition. As a result, every time she thinks about Enemies with Benefits, she finds herself returning to that memory and to the moment the journey first began.

Jan’s answer, however, was much simpler. “Ten years from now, the moment anyone says Enemies with Benefits, I think the first thing that will come to mind is JanJingJing.”

After spending months portraying Lal and Wine, Jan expects the memory she carries forward to be not a particular episode or scene, but the partnership she and JingJing built together.

GMMTV's television series Enemies with Benefits, starring Jan Ployshompoo Supasap and Prariyapit "JingJing" Yu, airs every Sunday through its finale on July 5, 2026. New episodes premiere on GMM 25 at 8:30 p.m. ICT before becoming available for international streaming on the OneD app at 9:30 p.m. ICT.

Top Photo: Jan Ployshompoo (Left) and JingJing Yu (Right). Credit: GMMTV.