ATG San Francisco to Launch '100 for 10' Ticket Initiative

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To commemorate the 100th anniversary of San Francisco’s historic Orpheum Theatre, ATG San Francisco is launching “100 for 10,” a special ticket initiative offering fans the opportunity to experience live events for just $10. Throughout the remainder of 2026, 100 tickets to select productions at the Orpheum, Curran, and Golden Gate Theatres, will be made available for only $10 each. The first “100 for 10” production will be announced on July 7.

The limited ticket releases will be announced exclusively through ATG San Francisco’s Instagram and Facebook channels (@ATGSanFrancisco) and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, giving patrons multiple opportunities to take part in the celebration and experience some of the most exciting productions coming to San Francisco this year.



“For 100 years, the Orpheum Theatre has been a cornerstone of San Francisco’s cultural landscape, welcoming generations of audiences through its doors and creating memories that last a lifetime,” said ATG San Francisco General Manager Jamie Budgett. “As we celebrate this extraordinary milestone, ‘100 for 10’ is our way of saying thank you to the community and ensuring that even more people have the opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre.”



Designated as a Historical Landmark, the magnificent Orpheum Theatre opened its doors in 1926. Over the decades, the theater has shown remarkable adaptability, having presented everything from vaudeville acts to movie screenings to touring Broadway shows. Today, it remains a must-visit highlight of the Bay Area’s arts scene.



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