Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, March 18, 2020

"A Fish Story" - Despite Beverly's insistence, Adam and Murray don't want to go on a camping trip, so father and son create a film faking it, but their wilderness experience backfires when the Kremps come over for dinner. Meanwhile, Erica joins an all-girl a cappella group and learns an important lesson after taking over the group on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Alison Rich as Valley Erica, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Jacob Hopkins as Chad Kremp, Chad Kremp as Charles Kremp, Anna Grace as Lisa Levine, Arnie Pantoja as Store Manager, Ally Young as Audience Member and Elise Metcalf as Singer/Auditioner."A Fish Story" was written by Amy Mass and directed by Lew Schneider.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.