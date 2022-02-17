Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, February 23, 2022
8:00-8:30 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS: “The Steve Weekend” (914)
When Erica and Geoff plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette party at the beach, BARRY finds himself face-to-face with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends - causing him to spiral in his attempt to stand out during the festivities. Meanwhile, Adam decides to intervene when Lou takes over planning the wedding video, ultimately bringing the families together. (TV-PG, DL)