Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GENETIC DETECTIVE on ABC - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
"Hunt for the Runaway Killer" - Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore works with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department on the 1998 murder of Sherri and Megan Scherer, a mother and daughter from New Madrid, Missouri.
As the investigation takes Moore and detectives on a series of unexpected detours across the country, they uncover the identity of a previously unknown serial killer and Moore ends up meeting with the killer's daughter.
The episode features interviews with Steven Scherer, son and brother to the victims; law enforcement from New Madrid and Greenville, South Carolina, and Memphis, Tennessee; the killer's daughter Deborah Brashers-Claunch; DNA expert Ruth Montgomery; and TV reporter Kathy Sweeney. A new episode of "The Genetic Detective" premieres TUESDAY, MAY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
"The Genetic Detective" is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor is executive producer, and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCON Productions. CeCe Moore is producer.
