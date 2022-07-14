Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FINAL STRAW

9:00-10:00 p.m. - THE FINAL STRAW: "Wiggle! Wiggle!" (102)

Jul. 14, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FINAL STRAW on ABC - Sunday, July 17, 2022 Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items FROM towering themed stacks. In round one, a husband and wife work together to beat a pair of siblings after they confront the seafood stack.

In round two, a newly engaged couple thinks they have what it takes to win when they not only face off against the western stack but also cousins who have a lot in common. The winners FROM each round face off against The Mega Stack for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000.

The newest show to join ABC's unscripted lineup is the larger-than-life physical comedy game show, "The Final Straw." The STAKES are high as four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers.

Each life-sized themed tower is chock full of various objects ranging FROM basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to successfully pull items FROM the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.

