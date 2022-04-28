Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, May 4, 2022
9:00-9:31 p.m. – THE CONNERS: “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling” (418)
Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision.
Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face FROM the past, returns as Mark's combative contrabassoon teacher; but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences.
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.
Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face FROM the past, returns as Mark's combative contrabassoon teacher; but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences.
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.
Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here: