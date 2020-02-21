Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CIRCUS on Showtime - Sunday, February 23, 2020

Coming up next on THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH, hosted by John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon ...







Ahead of the Nevada caucuses, co-host Mark McKinnon catches up with Senator Elizabeth Warren the morning after her takedown of Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage.







Other episode highlights:



THE CIRCUS sits down with Howard Wolfson, a senior campaign adviser of Michael Bloomberg, just hours after the former New York mayor's debut 2020 debate performance.

Former Senator Harry Reid weighs in on the Nevada race and the prospect of Bernie Sanders becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

THE CIRCUS goes behind the scenes with DNC chairman Tom Perez to examine the fallout from the Iowa caucuses and the party's high-stakes preparation for another contest in Nevada.





THE CIRCUS is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers.







SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com/.

Photo: LeftRight/SHOWTIME





Related Articles View More TV Stories