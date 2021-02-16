Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, March 4, 2021

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, March 4, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, March 4, 2021Ken Jennings returns as The Chaser as three new contestants try to pit their wits against one of "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time. "The Chase" is hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and starring "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers.

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

