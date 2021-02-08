Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter star as the Chasers.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021James Holzhauer returns as The Chaser this week as three new hopefuls compete to beat one of "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time. "The Chase" is hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and stars "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers. (TV-PG, D)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Is Broadway Back Yet? T-Shirt
Dance Break Tank Top
Next On Stage Sweatshirt


Related Articles View More TV Stories
OWN THE ROOM Will Stream on Disney Plus Photo

OWN THE ROOM Will Stream on Disney Plus

Duncan Studio, Estuary Films Will Produce THIS WAS OUR PACT Photo

Duncan Studio, Estuary Films Will Produce THIS WAS OUR PACT

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for BEARTOWN on HBO Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for BEARTOWN on HBO

CRTC Chairperson & CEO Ian Scott to Give Keynote at BANFF 2021 Photo

CRTC Chairperson & CEO Ian Scott to Give Keynote at BANFF 2021


From This Author TV Scoop