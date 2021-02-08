Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021
James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter star as the Chasers.
James Holzhauer returns as The Chaser this week as three new hopefuls compete to beat one of "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time. "The Chase" is hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and stars "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers. (TV-PG, D) "The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, February 26, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, February 28, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE HUSTLER on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021