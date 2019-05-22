Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Tuesday, June 4, 2019





June 4 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) - Episode #3009 - "Final Push"When Kat beings to doubt herself on the eve of her election, an unexpected person gives her the reassurance she needs. Jane and Jacqueline are confident about their workplace harassment investigation and decide to take action. Sutton coaches Carly through a difficult situation at school."The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet." The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders.Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. The series has started production in Montreal, Canada."The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.