Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 5, 2020
March 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #4007 - "The Space Between"
Kat and Adena need to work together on a Scarlet project, which becomes tense when Adena learns about Kat's recent romantic relationships. Sutton earns her first solo styling gig, hoping it leads to being a fashion influencer. Jane makes a decision about her health concerning her BRCA-1 status.
"The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."
The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.
The series has started production in Montreal, Canada. "The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Thursday, March 5, 2020
Kat and Adena need to work together on a Scarlet project, which becomes tense when Adena learns about Kat's recent romantic relationships. Sutton earns her first solo styling gig, hoping it leads to being a fashion influencer. Jane makes a decision about her health concerning her BRCA-1 status.
"The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."
The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.
The series has started production in Montreal, Canada. "The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.