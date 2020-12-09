Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, December 14, 2020

"1610" -Tayshia agonizes over which of the men's families to meet for hometown dates, and Bennett's bombshell return adds even more pressure to examine her emotions. Hoping to gain some clarity, Tayshia takes Blake to a crystal guru to have their crystals and chakras read. Overcome with emotion, she makes some gut-wrenching decisions about her remaining men, which reaches a turning point at a high-stakes cocktail party and rose ceremony.

Then some of the most unforgettable men in this unprecedented season - including Demar, Ed, Jason, Kenny and Yosef - join Chris Harrison to look back at the romance, drama and heartbreak that had Bachelor Nation talking on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Bitter rivalries take center stage as the men face off against each other one last time during "The Men Tell All." Will Yosef apologize for his offensive behavior toward Clare? Who will get the last word as the bachelors confront one another and Tayshia? Then viewers will get a sneak peek at the rest of her exciting season.