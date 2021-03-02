Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 8, 2021

It’s time for fantasy suites! Matt and his three remaining women each enjoy romantic and perfectly tailored one-on-one dates.

Mar. 2, 2021  
(TV-PG, DL)

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging LEGION of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging LEGION of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.

Monday's No. 1 broadcast program last season in Adults 18-49, "The Bachelor" is the original primetime romance reality series that dominates TV ratings and has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

