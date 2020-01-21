Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, January 27, 2020

"2404" - Peter and the 15 remaining bachelorettes leave THE BACHELOR mansion behind and travel cross-country to continue their search for love in Cleveland, Ohio. Peter flies Victoria F. to their special date destination and a surprise performance by COUNTRY MUSIC star Chase Rice, which leads THE BACHELORETTE to make a shocking confession. Cleveland Browns' football legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon put a group of women through a rigorous workout as they prepare to face off in THE BACHELOR Bowl. Kelsey is the lucky lady who enjoys a day exploring Cleveland with Peter. However, one controversial woman is the target of rage by the others and prompts a REVOLT the likes of which Bachelor Nation has never seen on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Victoria F.'s fear of heights is tested when Peter flies her to Cedar Point Amusement Park, where they have the entire park to themselves. The special made-for-romance day is capped with a VIP concert by COUNTRY MUSIC star Chase Rice serenading the couple, but the entire date goes off the rails when Victoria F. makes a stunning revelation: She used to date Chase Rice.

Peter shares his love of football when he and 13 bachelorettes visit FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. A battle for the ages is brewing as Browns' former PRO BOWL return specialist and wide receiver Josh Cribbs and former PRO BOWL cornerback Hanford Dixon prep two teams of women to compete in THE BACHELOR Bowl. Who will rise to be the MVP? Who fumbles their opportunity to score extra points with Peter?

When one provocative woman crashes the after-party, she sets off fireworks and the other women demand that Peter fix the situation. Now, he needs to rethink his previous decisions. Will THE BACHELOR follow his heart and explore a relationship with the targeted bachelorette or risk all the other ladies walking out on him?

The 15 remaining women are the following:Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TexasHannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TNKelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, ILKelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, IowaKiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GALexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NYMadison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, ALMykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, CanadaNatasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NYSavannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TexasShiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NVSydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, ALTammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NYVictoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VAVictoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.