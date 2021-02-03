Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 8, 2021

Halfway through Matt's journey to find love, time is running out for the remaining women to strengthen their connection with the Bachelor. Emotions run high as rivals come face-to-face, cocktail parties are called off, and a group date gets unexpectedly competitive. Pieper and Matt take a break from the drama with a romantic carnival date complete with a performance by Temecula Road; and later, tensions are briefly lifted when Matt's best friend and Bachelor Nation favorite Tyler Cameron stops by. But everything could change when former cast member Heather Martin (season 23) makes a surprise visit to the house, proving that the twists and turns just DON'T stop coming, on "The Bachelor." (TV-14, DLS)

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging LEGION of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.

