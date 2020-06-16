Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS – EVER! on ABC - Monday, June 22, 2020

"Ben Higgins" - When one of the most beloved Bachelors - Ben Higgins - had his heart broken by Kaitlyn, he wondered if he would ever find love. Not only did three women declare their love for him, but Ben made Bachelor history by sharing his feelings with not just one but two bachelorettes before THE PROPOSAL day, making for one of the most surprising endings of all time, on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!," MONDAY, JUNE 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Ben's season was filled with memorable personalities. There was Jubilee, the heroic war veteran with a tragic past, and the unforgettable twins, Emily and Haley. There was also Olivia, the extremely confident news anchor from Texas, who left her indelible imprint on the battle for Ben's heart: from capturing the first impression rose to her unfortunate participation at the Las Vegas talent show, and finally, her heartbreaking goodbye on a small island in the Bahamas. It's now been four years since Olivia's first appearance on the franchise. Chris Harrison will get the lowdown from Olivia on her wild journey, and she offers an emotional update on how she is doing now.

Amanda, the single mother of two daughters, made a compelling connection with Ben during her hometown date. Watching him play with her two little girls was priceless and helped her see what her future with Ben would be like. But how would Amanda handle not being chosen as one of the final three women? Chris will check in with Amanda to find out about that time of her life and her family now.

As it turns out, Ben had stronger feelings for Caila, JoJo and Lauren. That was just the beginning of the ultimate romantic predicament Ben found himself in. The beautiful Caila had doubts about whether she could ever fully love someone, which played into Ben's fears about falling for someone who didn't love him back. But when it came to his final two women, JoJo and Lauren, Ben made his own OMG moment when he told both of them he loved them. Did Ben get his happily ever after? Chris will have Ben bring Bachelor Nation up to date on his search for love.

Also, rumors are flying on social media that Dean and Caelynn are married. Chris uncovers the real story during their quarantine check in.Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.