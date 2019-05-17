Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE AMAZING RACE on CBS - Wednesday, May 22, 2019
"I'm a Bird, I'm a Plane, I'm on THE AMAZING RACE" - Teams take a leap of faith when choosing which detour challenge to take on, and a split-second decision may make or break one team's life in the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.
"Who Wants a Rolex?" - Teams must drum up enough strength for an intense head-to-head battle before checking into the mat, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.
THE AMAZING RACE is a multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location.
Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.
