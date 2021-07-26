Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Jul. 26, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, August 11, 2021 It's an all-new "The $100,000 Pyramid" featuring actor Ryan Eggold ("The Blacklist") and actress Elizabeth Marvel ("House of Cards") followed by Joe Tessitore (ABC's "Holey Moley") and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber. (TV-14, D)

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is a TIMELESS word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner's circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.


