Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"A Very Simple Plan" - Trust is tested when new alliances are formed but some old ones remain. Also, lines are drawn in the sand after THE FAMILY visit, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec.4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network."LAIRO" TRIBERonnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)Elizabeth Beisel (12th Eliminated)Missy Byrd (11th Eliminated)Dean KowalskiTom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)Aaron Meredith (10th Eliminated)Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)Karishma PatelElaine StottChelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)"VOKAI" TRIBELauren BeckMolly Byman (2nd Eliminated)Janet CarbinKellee Kim (8th Eliminated)Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)Jack Nichting (7th Eliminated)Noura SalmanTommy SheehanJamal Shipman (9th Eliminated)Dan SpiloSURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.