Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Article Pixel Dec. 3, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, December 4, 2019 "A Very Simple Plan" - Trust is tested when new alliances are formed but some old ones remain. Also, lines are drawn in the sand after THE FAMILY visit, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec.4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

"LAIRO" TRIBE

Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)

Elizabeth Beisel (12th Eliminated)

Missy Byrd (11th Eliminated)

Dean Kowalski

Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)

Aaron Meredith (10th Eliminated)

Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)

Karishma Patel

Elaine Stott

Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)

"VOKAI" TRIBE

Lauren Beck

Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)

Janet Carbin

Kellee Kim (8th Eliminated)

Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)

Jack Nichting (7th Eliminated)

Noura Salman

Tommy Sheehan

Jamal Shipman (9th Eliminated)

Dan Spilo


SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: Coming Up on E!'s DAILY POP, 12/2-12/26
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, December 22, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION on ABC - Thursday, December 19, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 18, 2019