Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, December 4, 2019
"A Very Simple Plan" - Trust is tested when new alliances are formed but some old ones remain. Also, lines are drawn in the sand after THE FAMILY visit, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec.4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"LAIRO" TRIBE
Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)
Elizabeth Beisel (12th Eliminated)
Missy Byrd (11th Eliminated)
Dean Kowalski
Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)
Aaron Meredith (10th Eliminated)
Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)
Karishma Patel
Elaine Stott
Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)
"VOKAI" TRIBE
Lauren Beck
Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)
Janet Carbin
Kellee Kim (8th Eliminated)
Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)
Jack Nichting (7th Eliminated)
Noura Salman
Tommy Sheehan
Jamal Shipman (9th Eliminated)
Dan Spilo
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on E!'s DAILY POP, 12/2-12/26
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, December 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION on ABC - Thursday, December 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 18, 2019
"LAIRO" TRIBE
Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)
Elizabeth Beisel (12th Eliminated)
Missy Byrd (11th Eliminated)
Dean Kowalski
Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)
Aaron Meredith (10th Eliminated)
Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)
Karishma Patel
Elaine Stott
Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)
"VOKAI" TRIBE
Lauren Beck
Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)
Janet Carbin
Kellee Kim (8th Eliminated)
Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)
Jack Nichting (7th Eliminated)
Noura Salman
Tommy Sheehan
Jamal Shipman (9th Eliminated)
Dan Spilo
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.