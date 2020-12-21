Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, January 8, 2021

"1210" - A former WNBA player from Dallas, Texas, knows what athletes want when it comes to sports drinks. An entrepreneur from Boulder, Colorado, enlists the help of a superstar to show off the merits of his innovative work-from-home necessity. A husband and wife from Scottsdale, Arizona, believe they have the secret to "sexy time"; while a duo from Orange County, California, wants to take celebrating your wins to the next level. (TV-14, DL)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 10 entrepreneur Anna Skaya updates us on how her Los Angeles-based pet genetics company, Basepaw, continues to expand into feline health and medicine with some help from her investor Kevin O'Leary.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran.