THE REPUBLIC OF LOVE to Return to ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre with Laurie Anderson

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Composer, writer, director, visual artist, and vocalist Laurie Anderson returns to ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre with The Republic of Love featuring Sexmob on Friday, September 25 at 8 PM. Tickets are available beginning Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.



Said Anderson: “Last spring I was invited to be part of a festival in Vienna. It was a theater, dance, music and literature festival and the theme was the rise of fascism in Europe. They asked me to do a two hour talk on the relationship of government and love. I don't often get assignments, but this one was irresistible. Since then, this talk has taken several forms, all called The Republic of Love. The Republic of Love with Sexmob and guests is a collection of songs and stories about the current state of America, with some history thrown in. It features several of my songs– among them Big Science and Language Is A Virus– that have new meanings in 2026. It also features the words and thoughts of many Americans from Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, John Cage, Gertrude Stein, William S. Burroughs and Allen Ginsberg. The Republic of Love is a celebration of freedom.”



Laurie Anderson is a writer, director, composer, visual artist, musician, and vocalist whose groundbreaking work spans art, theater, experimental music, and technology. She has created numerous multimedia stage performances, published ten books, and been nominated for five Grammy Awards, with her visual art exhibited globally at institutions including the Hirsh horn Museum in Washington, DC, and the Moderna Museet in Stockholm. In 2021 she delivered the Charles Eliot Norton Lectures at Harvard University, Spending the War Without You: Virtual Backgrounds. In 2024 she premiered ARK: United States Part 5 at Factory International in Manchester, released her studio album Amelia on Nonesuch Records, and was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award as well as the Gold Medal for Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. She currently has two installations at Biennale Arte 2026: In Minor Keys in Venice, Italy. Her latest album, Let X=X, was released in May 2026.



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