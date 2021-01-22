Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, February 5, 2021

Entrepreneurs from Atlanta, Georgia, believe they have a simple product that everyone could use to keep their belongings germ-free. A brother-and-sister duo from West Palm Beach, Florida, have invented a way to prevent drink spiking, a growing safety concern. An entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, breaks all the rules with her guilt-free vegan treats, while an entrepreneur from Carbondale, Colorado, shows the Sharks how they can shred the slopes sustainably with his eco-friendly product on "Shark Tank." (TV-14)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season two entrepreneur Kimberly Nelson and season six entrepreneurs Jeff and Jennifer Martin update us on how their companies South Carolina-based CAKE company Daisy Cake, and New York City-based popcorn company Pipcorn, respectively, have expanded their businesses over the years and met the current moment by giving people some delicious treats during the global pandemic with some help from investor Barbara Corcoran.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.