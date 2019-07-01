Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, July 18, 2019

"Welcome to the Jungle" - When a man from Cat's past becomes instrumental in helping the Governor, Cat and Ana Dumont find themselves in a dangerous situation on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, JULY 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.

"Welcome to the Jungle" was written by Ken Sanzel and directed by Sian Davies.

"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.





