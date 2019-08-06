Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 22, 2019
"The Hohenzollern Collection" - When Betty Ann Miller (Marcia Gay Harden) arrives on The Reef, she presents Cat Chambers an offer too good to refuse, but when Cat considers turning back to her old ways, she turns the tables on the situation. But don't be fooled, Betty Ann may look sweet and demure, but she proves to be a formidable match for Cat on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, AUG. 22 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.
Guest starring is Marcia Gay Harden as Betty Ann Miller.
"The Hohenzollern Collection" was written by Brandon K. Hines and directed by Kieran Darcy-Smith.
"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode closer to the airdate.
