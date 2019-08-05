Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PANDORA on THE CW - Tuesday, August 20, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

HACKED AND EXPOSED - When Pilar's (Banita Sendhu) bio-organic implants are hacked, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) lead an investigation to help save their friend and find out who's responsible and stop them from continuing to torment Pilar. Jenn Wexler directed the episode with teleplay by Lisa Klink and story by Mark A. Altman (#106). Original airdate 8/20/2019.Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.