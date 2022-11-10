Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 15, 2022

MONARCH airing Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX.

Nov. 10, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Nicky, Gigi and Luke discuss what they should do about Catt; Jamie pushes Albie to finish his album; Nicky blackmails Kayla; Ana is shocked when Catt confesses a secret in the all-new "Confessions" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX.

MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's leading family of country music.

In MONARCH, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but TOUGH AS NAILS Queen of COUNTRY MUSIC DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, "Feud," "Thelma & Louise") and her beloved husband, "Texas Truthteller" ALBIE ROMAN (multi-Platinum COUNTRY MUSIC star and three-time Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins, "Old Henry"). Dottie and Albie have created a COUNTRY MUSIC dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown NICOLETTE "NICKY" ROMAN (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, "Pushing Daisies") will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Middle child LUKE ROMAN (Joshua Sasse, "Galavant") is the CEO of the family's business, MONARCH Entertainment. Luke is the apple of his mother's eye, but he has a troubled relationship with his father, whose approval he can never get, no matter how hard he tries. Youngest daughter GIGI TUCKER-ROMAN (singer/songwriter Beth Ditto, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida") is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, in spite of her incredible singing voice. Gigi is married to KAYLA ROMAN-TUCKER (Meagan Holder, "Dave," "Pitch"), a successful music manager who keeps turning down Luke's offers to join forces with THE FAMILY company. Outside business, Kayla's relationships with the Romans reflect a complicated history, and a secret she is keeping could destroy her marriage to Gigi.

ACE GRAYSON (Hollywood newcomer and Filipino recording artist Inigo Pascual) also is part of the family. He is a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted FROM an orphanage by Nicky and her husband, struggling British actor CLIVE GRAYSON (guest star Adam Croasdell, "Preacher," "Reign"). Ace is a phenomenal singer with real swagger on stage, and dreams of being a country star like his Grandpa Albie, but in spite of being part of a golden family, his path to success has some challenges.

And just when the Romans' world couldn't get more chaotic, enter CATT PHOENIX (Martha Higareda, "Into The Dark: Culture Shock"), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old ANA PHOENIX (Emma Milani, "Solve"), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family's record label. Catt harbors a deep-seated grudge against the Romans, Nicky in particular, and her presence creates quite a stir in Austin.

MONARCH is 100% owned and produced by FOX Entertainment. Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Jon Harmon Feldman ("Designated Survivor") serves as executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group), Michael Rauch ("Instinct," "Royal Pains") and top music manager Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers. Jason Ensler ("The Passage") directed the series premiere, on which he also serves as an executive producer. The series will feature original music and covers.

Watch a preview of the series here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Showtime Documentary Films to Release THE CORRIDORS OF POWER Photo
Showtime Documentary Films to Release THE CORRIDORS OF POWER
Directed by Oscar nominee Dror Moreh (The Gatekeepers, The Human Factor), THE CORRIDORS OF POWER is a riveting examination of how American leaders have responded to reports of genocide, war crimes and mass atrocities after the fall of the Soviet Union, when America stood as the only global superpower.
Judy Blumes FOREVER to Be Adapted Into Netflix Series Photo
Judy Blume's FOREVER to Be Adapted Into Netflix Series
Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined by Mara Brock Akil for a new generation. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. 
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS Announces Semi-Finals Lineup
Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to “Sweet Lovin’” by Sigala & Bryn Christopher. Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style (that they've not yet performed) as they battle it out for scores and votes in hopes of earning a spot in the finale.

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 11, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on SHARK TANK, airing on ABC on Friday, November 11, 2022! Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur FROM Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel.
Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022Scoop: THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS on ABC - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes FROM some of the biggest names in music, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Performers include Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and more.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 10, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 10, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch the new video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 9, 2022! Three new contestants are introduced, each considered the crème de la crème in their unique field. A battle of the greats ensue and only one will be crowned this week’s KING or Queen! Watch a video of a performance from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MONARCH on FOX - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
November 3, 2022

Get all the scoop on MONARCH, airing on FOX on Tuesday, November 8, 2022! Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a SPLASH at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family. Watch a video preview from the episode now!