Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, August 3, 2019

"I Was Born Ready for This" - A Harlem Globetrotter attempts to run circles around her opponent, and the undefeated "Harvard Hammer" faces two runners in the same night, on the two-hour season finale of MILLION DOLLAR MILE, Saturday, August 3 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is hosted by former COLLEGE FOOTBALL champion and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, with Matt "Money" Smith and Maria Taylor serving as play-by-play commentators.Following are the runners featured in the episode:CRISSA JACKSONHOMETOWN: New YorkAge 29TREVOR BAKERHOMETOWN: New YorkAge 24JOSEPH MALIZIAHOMETOWN: Valley Stream, N.Y.Age 36LISA MAXIMUSHOMETOWN: Salt Lake City, UtahAge 31HANNAH SMITHHOMETOWN: North Hills, Calif.Age 41JULIE BESTHOMETOWN: Hyrum, UtahAge 40DION BURNSIDEHOMETOWN: Little Elm, TexasAge 41SLATER TROUTHOMETOWN: Long Beach, Calif.Age 23Following are MILLION DOLLAR MILE Defenders:FAYE STENNING"The Canadian Crusher"Age 29HOMETOWN: Alberta, CanadaCURRENT CITY: Manhattan, N.Y.Faye is an elite athlete and OCR professional. She was #1 in the Global Ranking for Spartan Racing in 2016 and placed second in 2016 and 2018 in the Spartan U.S. Championships. Her presence is also felt globally, where she consistently podiums at the Spartan World Championships. - placing third in 2016 and fourth in 2017 and 2018. Faye was part of Team Canada who placed first in the 2018 Spartan Team World Championships.ISAIAH VIDAL"The Destroyer"Age 25HOMETOWN: Marble Falls, TexasCURRENT CITY: Colorado Springs, Colo.Isaiah is the most decorated OCR athlete in the world, celebrating the most wins in the history of the sport. He has competed in over 150 races, stood on the podium more than 80 times and holds the title of the youngest competitor ever to be a two-time finisher of the Spartan Death Race. He gained national attention in 2013 when he rode his bike from Austin, Texas to Killington, Vermont to compete in the Spartan World Championship. There, he placed top 10 in the world, and the next day, placed sixth in an Ultra Beast competition.MAX FENNELL"The Machine"Age 31HOMETOWN: King of Prussia, Pa.CURRENT CITY: Menlo Park, Calif.Max is the first African American professional triathlete, earning his pro card in 2014. The former college soccer star has competed in 54 triathlons and dominates his competition in cycling, swimming and running.REBECCA HAMMOND"The Harvard Hammer"Age 26HOMETOWN: Winters, Calif.CURRENT CITY: Somerville, Mass.With brains and brawn, Rebecca is currently a fourth-year Harvard medical student and NCAA 1500 meter Track All American. This OCR prodigy recently took second place at both the Spartan American Championship and Spartan World Championships.ORLA WALSH"The Vermaniac"Age 32HOMETOWN: St. Albans, Vt.CURRENT CITY: Burlington, Vt.A Vermont native and self-proclaimed "rough chick," Orla's speed, strength and endurance helped earn her the childhood nickname "The Vermaniac" for devouring her competitors. The Spartan Pro and CrossFit enthusiast is also a real-life hero who saves lives and helps others as a flight nurse.HUNTER MCINTYRE"The Sheriff"Age 29HOMETOWN: New York, N.Y.CURRENT CITY: Malibu, Calif.Malibu Pro Athlete and model Hunter McIntyre is one of the most dominant athletes in the sport of OCR. He is the reigning Tough Mudder X World Champion (2017 and 2018), holds six world OCR titles and is one of the highest paid obstacle course racers in the world.ROBERT KILLIAN"The Captain"Age 37HOMETOWN: Charleston, S.C.CURRENT CITY: Colorado Springs, Colo.Robert is a Green Beret with 13 years of Active-Duty service and currently serves in the California National Guard. He earned the title of "Army Athlete of the Year" in 2010 for winning the military division of the Kona Ironman World Championships. Robert has competed in Ironman triathlons, marathons, winter biathlons, international orienteering, and was part of the 2016 history-making Best Ranger Competition winning team. He holds the record for the most podium finishes in the SPARTAN RACE World Championships.