Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER on FREEFORM - Thursday, May 2, 2019
May 2 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) - Episode #2006 - "B Sides"
In her quest to bring down the sex trafficking ring, Tandy finds herself in a difficult and strange situation. Not sure what is going to happen, she always has Tyrone to lean on, no matter what the circumstance.
"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) - two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness.
They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging. The network has ordered 10 one-hour episodes slated to debut early 2018. "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, James Saito and J.D. Evermore.
The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski ("Underground," "Heroes") serves as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb ("Marvel's The Punisher," "Marvel's The Defenders"), Marvel's head of Television, and Jim Chory ("Marvel's The Punisher," "Marvel's The Defenders") also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood ("Love & Basketball") directed the first episode.
