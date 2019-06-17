Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, July 5, 2019
"Collision Course (Part I)" - To face The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, the team on Earth asks for help in all the wrong places. While back on the Lazy Comet, something weird is going on with Izel's crew, and it's not just the puffies, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," FRIDAY, JULY 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.
Guest starring is Karolina Wydra, Maximilian Osinski, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis and Matt O'Leary.
"Collision Course (Part I)" was written by Jeffrey Bell & Craig Titley, and directed by Kristin Windell.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode closer to the airdate.
