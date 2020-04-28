Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LISTEN TO YOUR HEART on ABC - Monday, May 4, 2020





"Week 4" - The six remaining couples - Natascha and Ryan, Julia and Sheridan, Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, Jamie and Trevor, and Savannah and Brandon - survived the first round of musical performances, but another shocking surprise awaits them. They will be switching partners and going on dates with someone in another couple in order to really test their relationships and their all-important chemistry. Will the dates affirm the feelings they have with their current partners or will they decide to change their mate? The drama reaches epic proportions before the couples prepare to hit the stage again with celebrity judges - Bachelor married royalty, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, bestselling recording artist Andy Grammer and GRAMMY® Award winner Toni Braxton - ready to weigh in on their musical talent and the chemistry expressed in their performances on "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, MAY 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.One couple gets a chance to explore their real feelings for one another as they write a song together with the help of singer-songwriter Joel Crouse. Will their performance of the original tune onstage at the iconic Los Angeles concert venue, The Roxy, spark their connection and convince them they belong with each other or is this engagement one-night-only?A shocking exit brings another romantic triangle into focus as one man must decide which of the two women he has been juggling will make the best romantic and musical partner.The remaining couples head to the next round of competition, performing before an excited crowd at The Novo, a well-known music club in downtown Los Angeles. One of Bachelor Nation's favorite married couples, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, plus Andy Grammer, and GRAMMY Award winner Toni Braxton, one of the highest-selling female R&B artists in history, prepare to judge the couples. Singing songs created by Meghan Trainor and John Legend, Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Ray LaMontagne and Pat Benatar, the couples try to find the magical connections onstage that will take their music and relationships to the next level.Just moments before the show begins, a confident songstress attempts to undermine a less secure competitor with some troubling news about her singing partner. Will it affect the performance of the anxious woman?Tensions and feelings are ratcheted up and the stage is set for some dramatic vocal performances. Whose love will soar? Who will capture musical magic and whose dreams of love and stardom will come to an end when the judges hand out their roses?Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are the executive producers.