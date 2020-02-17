Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the writers and directors behind The LEGO® Movie, join contestants on set as they surprise the remaining duos with their next challenge of the season. As a popular American filmmaking duo, Lord and Miller task the pairs with a movie-themed LEGO® building experience! Find out what the contestants dream up in the all-new "Movie Genres" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Feb. 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-104) (TV-PG L)
Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.
LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group. Plan B executive-produces, along with showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.
