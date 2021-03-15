Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, March 25, 2021

In its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, March 25, 2021While Mike is away, Kristin learns what it takes to be in charge at Outdoor Man. Meanwhile, Vanessa and Kyle debate how to upgrade the backyard play area and Ryan teaches Mandy how to play chess, but he may be THE ONE getting SCHOOLED in the all-new "Your Move" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, March 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-914) (TV-PG L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.

LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.


