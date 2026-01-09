Concerts Celebrating Neil Diamond And Garth Brooks Are Coming To Drury Lane Stage In 2026

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drury Lane Theatre is partnering with Artists Lounge Live to bring to the stage two incredible concert series in 2026. Kicking off the series is Hello Again: Eric Gutman Sings Neil Diamond, running March 28 and 29, 2026. This summer, country music returns to the Drury Lane stage with Friends in Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks, running August 6 and 8, 2026. Tickets are priced $70-$130, go on sale Friday, January 9, 2026 and are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com. Members enjoy exclusive pricing for single-ticket events. Groups of 10 or more can receive special group pricing.

About the Lineup

March 28 at 3pm and March 29 at 2pm

In an electrifying concert full of humor and soul, Broadway performer Eric Gutman (Jersey Boys) authentically rocks the anthemic hits of Neil Diamond. A nationally-touring musician, actor, and multi-instrumentalist, the dynamic Gutman captures the charismatic energy and raw simplicity that made Diamond one of pop music's most enduring singer-songwriters. Featuring a dynamite band, feel-good favorites include "Cherry Cherry," "Song Sung Blue," "Cracklin' Rosie," "I'm a Believer," "America," and "Sweet Caroline." Detroit-born actor and musician Eric Gutman made his Broadway debut in the Tony and Grammy-winning hit Jersey Boys. In over 1200 performances, he played six different roles, including three of The Four Seasons, and was one of the few actors to play live instruments onstage. He also appeared in the First National Tour of Jersey Boys, performing with the cast on The Tonight Show.

Gutman is a long-time company member of the Off-Broadway and National Tour productions of Forbidden Broadway and Forbidden Hollywood, earning praise for his parodies of celebrities including Mandy Patinkin, Colm Wilkonson, Adam Pascal, and others. Previously, he toured nationally with acclaimed PBS retro-rock band Under the Streetlamp, appearing on two of the groups' albums. He also plays regional theatres across the country in his one-man musical Eric Gutman: From Broadway to Obscurity, which was filmed for PBS. That show earned him accolades including Best One-Person Show at the Detroit Wilde Awards and Best Solo Show (Musical) at the Orlando Fringe Festival. Other theatre: Eight Nights (Erich, Detroit Wilde Award), Big Fish, Next To Normal, Murder Ballad, Once, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Film: Real Steel (opposite Hugh Jackman). Other appearances include National Anthem singing for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, Detroit Tigers, and the final MLB All-Star Game held at the old Yankee Stadium. Gutman holds a BFA in Music Theatre Performance from Western Michigan University and is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and The American Federation of Musicians.

Friends In Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks

August 6 at 1:30pm and August 8 at 3pm

Internationally-acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett brings his signature swagger to the legendary hits of Garth Brooks. As the best-selling solo artist of all time, Garth made country really rock, and Bennett is just the man to do him justice. Magnetic, authentic, and radiating southern charm, the electrifying Bennett is renowned for his sold-out concert sensation Elvis My Way. His new show is brimming with humor, heart, and sing-along hits including "Friends in Low Places,” "The Dance," "Shameless," and "Two of a Kind, Workin' on a Full House."

Brandon Bennett is an internationally touring musician and renowned Elvis tribute artist. His uncanny performances have earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” title bestowed by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. Bennett starred as Elvis Presley in the Chicago company of Million Dollar Quartet, and also won acclaim starring in the Montreal company of The Elvis Story. He headlines his powerful act Elvis My Way around the world for concerts, festivals, fairs, cruises, casinos, and corporate events. Featured television appearances include The Late Show with David Letterman, NBC Nightly News, and American Hot Rod. He also appears at professional sporting events for Chicago's Bulls, Cubs,

White Sox, and Bears, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Francisco Giants. A native son of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Brandon's southern roots, God-given talent, and natural resemblance to The King of Rock 'n Roll allow him to uniquely evoke the unmistakable essence of Elvis onstage. He has been honored to work alongside music legends such as DJ Fontana, The Jordanaires, and The Sweet Inspirations, as well as open for Diamond Rio, Ronnie Millsap, and Chuck Berry.