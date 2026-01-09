Photos: Roald Dahl’s THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at the Studebaker Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Roald Dahl Story Company is presenting Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile. Following the all-ages, smash-hit productions in the UK, Minneapolis and Los Angeles, the production runs at the historic Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave, in partnership with the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, from January 29 to February 21, 2026.

Following performances in the UK, Chelsea Da Silva will play The Enormous Crocodile with Precious Abimbola as Trunky the Elephant, Jordan Eskeisa as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Ciara Hudson as Roly Poly Bird, Marienella Phillips is featured as Muggle Wump the Monkey and René Francalanza as Swing.

Tickets, $20-$54 for children and $30-$68 for adults, are currently on sale. Kicking off the Chicago premiere during the final week of the Chicago International Puppet Theatre Festival, tickets for the first week of performances, January 29- February 1, 2026, will be available through the festival box office.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Chelsea Da Silva

Jordan Eskeisa, Marienella Phillips, Precious Abimbola (back), Ciara Hudson

Chelsea Da Silva, Precious Abimbola

Chelsea Da Silva

Jordan Eskeisa, Marienella Phillips

Ciara Hudson, Precious Abimola, Marienella Phillips and Jordan Eskeisa