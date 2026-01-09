Club Fugazi to Present THE JANUARY JAMBOREE Festival

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Artists are set to take over Club Fugazi for The January Jamboree, a three-week festival celebrating daring performances and eclectic entertainment. With Club Fugazi’s hit production of The 7 Fingers’ Dear San Francisco on its winter hiatus, The January Jamboree will feature a festival of shows including Electric Circus—an exuberant cabaret-style evening of variety arts—as well as performances by comic monologist Josh Kornbluth, mentalist and magician Jay Alexander, and stand-up comedian Louis Katz. The January Jamboree will also feature a benefit screening of circus films including the acclaimed short circus people, written, directed by, and starring Emmy-winning actress Britt Lower of Apple TV’s Severance. The January Jamboree will be presented January 14-31, 2026, at Club Fugazi, 678 Green St, San Francisco. For more information or to purchase tickets (see details below), the public can visit clubfugazisf.com or call (415) 273-0600. Dear San Francisco will return with new acrobats and acts on February 5, 2026.

The January Jamboree brings together an extraordinary lineup of Bay Area artists, each a standout in their field, with performances that will wow audiences of all ages. The centerpiece of the festival, Electric Circus, is a high voltage showcase of music, merriment, and wonder hosted by the irrepressible Rotimi Agbabiaka. Combining the thrills of music, circus, drag, and clowning in a single evening, this cabaret-style program celebrates the talents of clown duo Clown and a Drummer, aerialists Joey The Tiger and Vix Nolan, contortionist Dwoira Galilea, violinist Kippy Marks, aerial dancer Saharla Vetsch, and teen juggling phenom Giovanni HunzekerHesed. The 7 Fingers’ teeter board specialists Rodrigo Silva and Lucas Romero will also bring their high-flying acrobatics to this dazzling display of live performance. Jan. 16–25 (7:30pm Fridays & Saturdays, 6pm Sundays)

Also on the Jamboree bill is comic monologist Josh Kornbluth, who brings his long-running improvisation What is to be Done? to San Francisco direct from its multiple extended runs at The Marsh in Berkeley. For over 30 years, Kornbluth has developed his monologues through a process of live improvisation. What is to be Done? is a new work in (and of) progress that finds the acclaimed storyteller reckoning with the week’s political mess in real time. Kornbluth finds himself resisting on at least two levels: against political depredations, and against attacks from within his own psyche. Can he help save our democracy even as he struggles to pull himself together? Will he have to perform these improvs from a psychiatrist’s couch? Theatrius raved, “Kornbluth is a genius…the antidote to misery and the gateway to FUN,” calling What Is to Be Done? full of “keen insights and biting wit.” From thoughts on defeating depression by resisting fascism—and defeating fascism by resisting depression—this funny, inspired, and deeply human piece offers a timely look at how we find hope, or even joy, in dark times. Think late-night monologue meets existential town hall—but with cocktails. Jan. 14–28 (7:30pm Wednesdays)

Master mentalist and magician Jay Alexander, who has sold out performances at the San Francisco Magic Theater at The Marrakech for five years, takes over the Club for one night only with his signature blend of magic, psychology, and lie detection. Returning to the stage after stunning the audiences at Dear San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve performances last month, and having performed for the likes of Bono, John Cleese, and The Rolling Stones on three U.S. tours, Alexander boasts an uncanny ability to sweep viewers into an evening of genuine amazement. Less a show and more an experience, Alexander’s feats provoke laughter, gasps, and jaw-dropping moments that will have audiences telling stories long after they leave. An expertly crafted collision of impossible mentalism, laugh-out-loud comedy, and uncanny revelations, no audience member will leave without rethinking what they think they saw. Thursday, Jan. 29 (7:30pm)

Audiences will have the rare chance to be part of the live taping of the next big comedy special when Louis Katz—called “one of the funniest comedians I know” by Ali Wong—comes to the Club. After developing his latest set in comedy clubs around the world, and 25 years after first taking the stage in San Francisco, Katz returns to his comedy hometown for two performances only, capturing his new special on film. Katz has been featured on NBC, HBO, and Comedy Central, with his last album “KATZKILLS” named one of the top five comedy albums of the year by Vulture. His newest stand-up takes his signature blend of highbrow and lowbrow humor to new heights, delivering an effortless mix of punchline-heavy stand-up, cutting social commentary, and heartfelt storytelling. Saturday, Jan. 31 (7pm & 9:30pm)

The Jamboree will also present Circus People, an afternoon of short films by and about circus artists, benefiting the Raphael Cruz Scholarship Fund. The program includes circus person, written, directed by, and starring Emmy Award-winning actress Britt Lower of Apple TV’s hit series “Severance.” The acclaimed short offers an intimate portrait of a woman who runs off to the circus following a devastating breakup. Also featured is The 7 Fingers’ En Panne (Out of Order), a moving and elegiac post-apocalyptic story of a circus without an audience in the middle of a global pandemic. All proceeds will support the Raphael Cruz Scholarship Fund, dedicated to expanding access and opportunity for Bay Area youth in the circus arts. More information about the fund can be found at clubfugazisf.com/raphael-cruz-fund. Sunday, Jan. 18 (1pm).