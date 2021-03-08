Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, March 18, 2021

In a flashback set during the pandemic, Mandy and Kyle decide to have a home birth - at Mike and Vanessa's. Meanwhile, Ryan and Chuck team up to construct a state-of-the-art crib in the all-new "Midwife Crisis" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, March 18 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-913) (TV-PG L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.

LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.