Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IZOMBIE on THE CW - Thursday, May 16, 2019

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE - While investigating the deaths of Gulliver and Nancy, the dynamic duo of Seattle's winning dance team, Liv (Rose McIver) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) go undercover as dance partners to size up the other contestants aka the prime suspects. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) confronts Major (Robert Buckley) after she's told that one of his soldiers was out of line during a routine lice check at the school. Lastly, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon) receive a shocking surprise during Lamaze class. David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (#503). Original airdate 5/16/2019.Throughout the riveting first season of iZombie, television's only rom-com-zom-dram, Liv Moore (Rose McIver) learned to embrace her undead life and use her zombie powers for good. As an intrepid, zombified medical examiner, Liv ate the brains of the morgue cadavers and, under the guise of being a psychic, used her visions to assist Detective Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) in solving murder cases. While Liv's boss and sole confidante, Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli), worked on a cure for her unthinkable condition, Liv battled the evil, zombie-making, brain-dealing Blaine (David Anders) and struggled to protect her loved ones and all of Seattle from a potential zombie apocalypse. Standing directly and unwittingly in the path of the oncoming zombie train is Liv's ex-fiancée Major Lilywhite (Robert Buckley), whose life spiraled out of control when he uncovered the truth behind the rash of disappearances in Seattle - and what was really being served up at Blaine's butcher shop.After months of experiments, Ravi comes up with what he thinks could be the cure for zombie-ism. Due to the lack of tainted Utopium, he's only able to produce one vial of it. When Major faces death as he meets Blaine in a final confrontation, Liv uses half of the cure on Blaine to keep him at bay, and the other half on Major to save him from becoming the newest member of the undead.In season two, with Liv's secret out, she faced new and even more powerful enemies, and old enemies in surprising new forms. And with the zombies of Seattle mysteriously disappearing, Liv and Blaine reluctantly found themselves on the same side. Unlikely alliances were struck, relationships challenged, and the line between good and evil blurred for both zombies and the fully living.In season three, Liv has discovered there are more zombies living in Seattle than she previously believed. In fact, there's a private military contractor employing a small zombie army, and that army is preparing for the day humans learn of their existence. Major finds a job and acceptance in this army. Liv and Clive investigate the murder of a zombie family that may just set off an all-out zombie-human war. Ravi's former boss at the Center for Disease Control shows up in Seattle to investigate the Max Rager massacre. Blaine finds living as a human with no memory of his evil past is more blessing than curse. Peyton pulls at a thread in one of her cases that may lead to the villain that's pulling all the strings. This season Liv will eat the brains and take on the traits of a dominatrix, a JACKASS-style stunt man, an office gossip, a pre-school teacher, a conspiracy theorist, a dungeon master, and many more.