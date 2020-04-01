Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INDEBTED on NBC - Thursday, April 16, 2020

04/16/2020 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Debbie decides to become a certified life coach to help her and Stew get out of debt and immediately make waves in Dave and Rebecca's lives. Stew rejects Joanna's help while trying to come up with a great new as-seen-on-TV product.

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their LIFE AFTER years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these Boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries and the question of who's parenting who quickly becomes blurred.

The series stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.

Dan Levy, who created the show, will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce.





"Indebted" is a co-production between by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.