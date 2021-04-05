Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Connor invites all the cousins over for an epic sleepover to cheer up his daughter, Gretchen. Meanwhile, Tom is determined to prove he can be a fun uncle too. (TV-PG, L)

"Bounce House Rental, $250" was written by Tucker Cawley and directed by Gail Mancuso.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

