Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Tuesday, May 10, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – HOLEY MOLEY: “You’re Gonna Need a Lawyer” (404)
In another high-stakes evening of mini-golf, this week's contestants compete for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they cast a line at The Fishing Hole, make a SPLASH at Polecano, have a fiery faceoff on Dutch Courage En Fuego and take a leap of faith on Big Foot Wedge. Meanwhile, Pepé the KING Prawn pulls off a kidnapping of resident golf pro Stephen Curry.
Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when THE MUPPETS favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
